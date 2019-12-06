 Skip to main content

Alberta

Homicide unit investigating child’s death at unlicensed day home in Calgary

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Calgary police are investigating a child’s death at an unlicensed day home as a homicide.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a toddler at an unlicensed day home earlier this year.

Officers were called to the home in the city’s southeast in the summer for a report of an unresponsive child.

They arrived to find a 21-month-old girl was not breathing. She was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

“We have concerns with respect to the way the child may have died,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said Friday.

Chisholm said someone came forward with information about a week or two after the girl’s death.

Officers want to talk to anyone who had a child in the care of the day home at 271 Deerview Drive SE before June 28. That could include 20 to 40 different children.

The unlicensed day home is no longer operating and its owner, with whom police have been in contact, no longer lives at the address.

The home had been open for “a number of months” at the time of the death, said Chisholm.

“We’re looking for anybody who had a child in the day home, information in relation to the day home provider, if they had any concerns with the day home provider,” said Chisholm.

“If they had any experience with the day home provider at all, we would like to hear from them – positive or negative.”

