Human remains found in northern Alberta identified as missing girl, RCMP say

Mounties say human remains found in northern Alberta are those of a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing.

Roderica Ribbonleg of Little Red River Cree Nation was last seen July 5 in the area of John D’or Prairie, about 750 kilometres north of Edmonton.

RCMP say clothing was located in a forested area there a week later, and further investigation led to the remains.

An autopsy in Edmonton confirmed the identity of the teen.

Investigators say the death is considered suspicious.

