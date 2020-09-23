 Skip to main content
Hundreds die from opioid overdoses in Alberta as COVID-19 pandemic hit

The Canadian Press
Alberta Health says 449 people died from opioid overdoses in the province during the first six months of this year.

The numbers, which were released today in the second-quarter Opioid Response Surveillance Report, show 301 of those deaths happened between April and June 2020.

Jason Luan, associate minister of Mental Health and Addictions, says the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased fear and anxiety, isolation and job uncertainty.

He says it has exacerbated the struggles of many Albertans, including those dealing with substance abuse.

Luan says the province has seen an increase in harms related to opioid use since March that is similar to British Columbia.

Data from the BC Coroners Service has shown overdose deaths began increasing in that province just as the pandemic hit.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

