Alberta

In photos: Calgarians turn out for outdoor curling bonspiel

The fourth annual Beltline Bonspiel saw competitors turn out in colourful neon attire for some outdoor curling fun

Leah Hennel
Special to The Globe and Mail
Team Sweeping Beauties compete in the Beltline Bonspiel.

Louise Anderson from Team Sweeping Beauties.

Spectators enjoy the festivities.

An old curling broom is used during the competition.

Daylee James of Team Sweeping Beauties.

Spectators enjoy the festivities.

