Indigenous leaders near Fort McMurray call for strict COVID-19 measures from Alberta government

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney arrives at the 2021 budget in Edmonton in February. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Indigenous leaders in the Fort McMurry region are calling on the Alberta government to impose strict public-health measures as skyrocketing COVID-19 infections threaten their remote communities and the area’s small hospital.

The 11 First Nations and Métis settlements in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo issued a statement on Tuesday that accused the provincial government of failing to take the COVID-19 situation seriously and wrongly blaming Indigenous people for worsening infection numbers.

A day earlier, the regional government declared a state of emergency and asked the Alberta government to prioritize the region for vaccines, similar to strategies in other provinces that have focused vaccines on hot spot areas. The province has rejected that suggestion. Alberta has the highest rate of active cases of COVID-19 in the country, and Fort McMurray region has the highest rate of active infections in the province.

Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation said the province has not been taking the current spike in COVID-19 infections seriously and that’s putting his community at risk.

“If Fort Chip was to have an outbreak of COVID-19 right now, and if people were to need hospital beds, we would have nothing because the hospital beds here in Fort McMurray are full,” he said.

The Chief said the regional hospital’s small intensive-care unit is full and he’s not confident that people in his community, which he said currently has no active COVID-19 cases, would be able to get care if they needed it.

The Indigenous leaders’ statement called on the provincial government to put in a stay-at-home order in the regional municipality; impose a curfew; restrict businesses to essential services; close restaurant patios, which remain open; establish isolation units at local hotels; and increase testing capacity.

A day earlier, Premier Jason Kenney pointed to low vaccine uptake in the Fort McMurray region and vaccine hesitancy among Indigenous people as he explained the high infection numbers.

The vaccination rate in Fort McMurray, the urban centre of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, is 13.9 per cent. In the rest of the district, 17.2 per cent of people have received at least one dose.

Mr. Kenney suggested there was a significant amount of supply going unused in the region. As of Tuesday morning, the soonest appointment at the Alberta Health Services clinic in Fort McMurray was May 11. By the afternoon, several dozen spots had opened up in the next two weeks.

Mr. Adam said Mr. Kenney was wrongly blaming Indigenous people for the current outbreak, which he said are also related to nearby oil sands work camps, some of which have had significant numbers of infections, and workers coming in from outside the province..

“We don’t have an outbreak in our communities, so you can’t blame us for this outbreak,” he said.

He said more than half of the adults in his community have received a vaccine, though he acknowledged there are some people who have refused. He said provincial health officials should be doing more to improve vaccinations.

The hospital in Fort McMurray has added two beds to its seven-bed intensive care unit and postponed non-urgent procedures in an effort to cope with the wave of infections. In Fort McMurray, schools are closed for in-person instruction. Work camps in the oil sands, which house thousands of labourers, have hundreds of active COVID-19 cases among them.

