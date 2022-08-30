The family of a man who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Calgary on the weekend say they are in shock and despair over his death.

Calgary police say Edward Brett Davidson, who was 39, died in hospital Saturday after he was stabbed in the hallway of the Inglewood building where he lived and stumbled onto the street.

Investigators say 41-year-old Cory Carl Miklic, who also goes by Cory Szabo, has been charged with manslaughter in Mr. Davidson’s death and is to appear in court Wednesday.

Police say it’s not believed the two men knew each other.

Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the homicide unit said it was a tragic, senseless death.

Mr. Davidson’s family said he recently relocated to Calgary from Vancouver Island in search of adventure.

“Words cannot explain the pain, hurt, heartache and impact this loss will forever have on our family and friends,” the family said in a statement that police sent to media.

“It is of the utmost importance to our family that the world knows and recognizes Brett for who he was and how his infectious smile and big heart will be eternally missed.”

The statement said Mr. Davidson was a loving son, an older brother and a caring confidant who was there for those who needed him. He was also an athlete, a coach and served in the Navy.

“Brett was a well-travelled man whose kind soul and passion for life were felt far and wide,” it said.

“This loss is a tragedy and has left a void in the hearts of all of us lucky enough to call him a friend, brother and son – he can never be replaced.”

