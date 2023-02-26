A 27-year-old man faces charges after a shootout between an officer and a suspect west of Calgary.

RCMP allege an officer from their Banff detachment was pulling over a driver in Canmore, Alta., late Friday when the lone occupant of the vehicle and the officer exchanged gunfire.

Police say the suspect fled in his vehicle and then on foot into a wooded area, but was eventually found and arrested.

No officers were injured and the suspect was taken to hospital in Calgary with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect, a resident of Canmore, is charged with discharge of a firearm with intent and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

He remains in custody and will appear in provincial court in Canmore on March 1.

RCMP had asked people in Canmore to remain in their homes and avoid the wooded area late Friday night while they searched for the suspect, and later thanked them for their patience.

They’re encouraging area residents to report any property damage that may have occurred as a result of the incident.

Mounties say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has now taken over the investigation.