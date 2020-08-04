Insured damage cost of spring flooding in Fort McMurray rises to $522-million

Open this photo in gallery An aerial view of flooding in downtown Fort McMurray on April 28, 2020. Greg Halinda/The Canadian Press

An April flood that led to the evacuation of several northern Alberta communities caused more than half a billion dollars in insured damage.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the cost of the flooding in Fort McMurray has risen to $522-million from an initial tally in June of $288-million.

Officials say the increase comes from updated figures on the flood’s impact on commercial property, personal property and automobiles.

Several communities, including Fort McMurray and Fort Vermilion, had to be evacuated after nearby rivers spilled their banks due to massive ice jams.

About 13,000 Albertans were forced from their homes.

The flooding was one of several extreme weather events in Alberta this year, which also included a $1.2-billion hailstorm in Calgary in June, wind damage in Edmonton in July and another hailstorm in Calgary on July 24.

