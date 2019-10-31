 Skip to main content

Alberta

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Investigations underway after window washer falls from scaffolding outside Edmonton’s Stantec Tower

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The City of Edmonton says it’s investigating a window-washing company that was working on the capital’s tallest tower last week in windy conditions when a suspended platform smashed into the building and threw a worker over a railing.

The city has confirmed to CTV News that Aurum Window Cleaning is under investigation and points to business licensing bylaws as a reason the review.

Occupational Health and Safety Alberta says it is also looking into Friday’s accident in which a platform was whipped into the side of the 66-storey Stantec Tower, shattering a window and leaving the worker dangling by a safety strap.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency responders rescued the worker, who was not hurt.

Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, questions why window-washing was going on at a time when Environment Canada had issued a wind advisory with gusts up to 100 kilometres an hour.

Calls to Aurum’s Edmonton and Toronto offices have not been returned.

“This is an accident that should not have happened,” said McGowan.

“Whoever was supervising that project should have known about (the advisory) and should have gotten workers off the side of that building right away.”

It was not clear immediately after the accident which company was performing the work. PCL Construction, the prime contractor for the building, confirmed to CTV on Wednesday that Aurum was hired to wash windows by another subcontractor.

The media outlet said a search of the city’s business licence database did not turn up a licence for Aurum Property Care or Aurum Window Cleaning.

Story continues below advertisement

Under city regulations, any business found operating without a valid licence faces fines that are double the licensing fee, with an average fine of $470.

Sliver Delorey, who teaches a certification course on so-called swing stages used for window washing, said guidelines dictate that people working on a suspended platform must record the conditions they will be in prior to starting the job.

Delorey said it’s possible the wind may have picked up after the workers went up on the platform, or that it was worse higher up than on the ground.

“Downtown Edmonton is very, very unpredictable like that,” he said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter