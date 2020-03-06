 Skip to main content

Alberta

Jason Kenney acknowledges coronavirus fallout could jeopardize Alberta’s balanced-budget plans

James Keller
CALGARY
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers remarks at a conference in Calgary on Feb. 26, 2020.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is acknowledging that a prolonged economic downturn from the coronavirus outbreak would have a significant impact on the province’s economy and could imperil his government’s election promise to balance the budget two years from now.

Mr. Kenney said the COVID-19 outbreak, which has now arrived in his province, has already played havoc with global markets and he noted that the oil price for West Texas Intermediate is now at around US$42 a barrel. The provincial budget projected oil at an average of US$58 a barrel in the coming year and US$63 in 2022-23, which is when Mr. Kenney pledged during last year’s election to bring the province into surplus.

For every US$1 off those projections are, revenues swing by an estimated $355-million, the budget noted.

“I’ve always said that this [a balanced budget] is our strong commitment to our Albertans," Mr. Kenney said Friday at a news conference in the community of Morinville, north of Edmonton. “However, if there is a major, prolonged global downturn, that would obviously affect our plan to get to balance in that time frame.”

Mr. Kenney said it was too early to start making changes to the 2020-21 budget, which forecasts a deficit of $6.8-billion in the coming year and relies heavily on an oil rebound to turn the province’s finances around. He noted that the government typically re-evaluates its budget midway through the fiscal year and that would happen this year, as well.

The coronavirus outbreak couldn’t have come at a worse time for the province and its Finance ministry. The economic turmoil caused by the outbreak escalated just as the government had finalized its first full-year budget since taking office last year, which made the budget’s projections for oil prices and other economic indicators – which were already optimistic – appear even less certain, at least in the short-term.

The latest hit follows more than five years of pain that began when oil prices collapsed in 2014. Tens of thousands of Albertans lost their jobs and the economy has yet to fully recover.

“We Albertans are not an island,” he said. “It is frustrating after five years of economic decline and stagnation, just as we were ready to see significant growth in 2020, to see this global downturn from the coronavirus.”

Alberta reported its first presumptive case of coronavirus on Thursday. A woman in her 50s from the Calgary area who recently returned from a trip on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is currently in quarantine off California after two other former passengers fell ill. One of them died.

