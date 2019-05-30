Kenney Year One: An ongoing guide to the new Alberta

On April 30, Jason Kenney was sworn in as Alberta’s Premier after a polarizing election in which he told Albertans they were “under siege” and that Ottawa, other provinces and environmentalists sought to destroy its oil industry. Now, talk of sieges has turned to promises of attack – against the Trudeau government, which is up for re-election in October; against neighbouring B.C., which opposes a major pipeline expansion; and against anyone else he deems to be standing in the way of Alberta’s economic growth.

But how will all these battles change the lives of Albertans, and what does it mean for the rest of Canada? Check back here for The Globe and Mail's latest coverage of Alberta's political upheaval so far.





Who’s who

Jason Kenney, a social conservative activist turned federal MP and Harper-era cabinet minister, returned to the Alberta political arena in 2016 to merge the defeated Progressive Conservatives with the further-to-the-right Wildrose Party. His United Conservative Party unseated Rachel Notley’s New Democrats this past spring, both riding and accelerating a wave of populist discontent. (For more background on Mr. Kenney political career, read Alberta bureau chief James Keller’s profile from the 2019 election.)

More than half of Mr. Kenney’s cabinet ministers come from Calgary, his political home base. They include Sonya Savage, a former Enbridge Inc. lobbyist who is now Energy Minister and Mr. Kenney’s point person on contentious oil-sands issues (more on those below). He’s also assembled an energy “war room” to use campaign-style tactics against environmental groups and bolster the reputation of the oil sands.

Here are some of the other key players to watch in and around the legislature:

Travis Toews, Finance Minister

Jason Nixon, Environment Minister

Tyler Shandro, Health Minister

Adriana LaGrange, Education Minister

Jamie Huckabay, Mr. Kenney's chief of staff

Howard Anglin, Mr. Kenney's principal secretary

Katy Merrifield, Mr. Kenney’s executive director of communications and planning





Carbon taxes

Abolishing the Notley government’s $30-a-tonne tax on greenhouse gas emissions was one of the first priorities for Mr. Kenney, who tabled a bill to repeal the tax by May 30. Without it, Alberta will fall subject to the federal carbon-pricing plan, which taxes provinces without their own carbon taxes or cap-and-trade systems.

To its supporters, carbon taxation is a way to soften the blow of catastrophic global climate change by encouraging Canadians to burn less fossil fuels; but to Mr. Kenney, it’s a cash grab, and he disputes Ottawa’s right to use it. He’s promised a court challenge to the federal tax, like the ones already launched in Ontario and Saskatchewan (to limited success, as Saskatchewan’s appeal court ruled in May that the tax is constitutional). In the meantime, Mr. Kenney plans a more narrowly focused tax on big industrial emitters, though it likely won’t be ready until this fall.

Oil sands and pipelines

When they took office, the UCP inherited a long-running feud about what to do with the Trans Mountain expansion, a project to boost the capacity of an oil pipeline from Edmonton to the B.C. coast. Alberta and the federal government want to see it built so more Alberta oil can be shipped to foreign markets, but the B.C. government and several First Nations along the route oppose it, saying the environmental costs of potential spills and more tanker traffic are too high.

Ms. Notley’s NDP crafted legislation to retaliate by restricting oil exports to B.C., but she never used them; activating those powers was one of the Kenney cabinet’s first acts, and Mr. Kenney has threatened to “turn off the taps” if B.C. doesn’t relent on the pipeline issue. Ottawa has much at stake too, both because it owns the Trans Mountain system after a 2018 deal with oil company Kinder Morgan, and because it asserts that it alone has the legal right to authorize energy projects like Trans Mountain. (So far, the courts agree with the Trudeau government on that second point, but the case is likely heading to the Supreme Court of Canada for a final answer.)

Mr. Kenney is also trying to undo the Notley government’s $3.7-billion deals to ship Alberta’s oil by rail, a stopgap plan to boost exports without new pipelines that he denounced during the election as an unfair burden to taxpayers. Ms. Notley already signed the contracts in February with Canadian Pacific and Canadian National railways, but Mr. Kenney now says the province will aim to offload those contracts to the private sector – and if they can’t, they’ll explore “legislative powers with respect to contracts” to break the deals at a lower punitive cost.

Economy, jobs and public spending

In a province still stinging from the oil-price shock of 2014, Mr. Kenney believes Albertans will judge him on whether the economy recovers under his watch, and he’s told his cabinet as much. Pipelines and the oil patch are a big part of that, but he’s also moving to cut corporate tax rates from 12 per cent to 8 per cent in the hopes of attracting businesses to the province. That will cost the province billions in tax revenue, all while Mr. Kenney pledges to freeze government spending for four years and balance the budget by 2022-23.

The UCP is also partly rolling back NDP-era increases to the minimum wage, allowing students under 18 to be paid $13 an hour instead of the $15 rate that Ms. Notley introduced last fall. Now in opposition, the New Democrats warn that UCP policies will put the most vulnerable Albertan workers at risk, especially if the government ends up cutting health care and education programs to meet its fiscally conservative targets.

Targeting Trudeau

Four years after Justin Trudeau’s Liberals drove the Harper Conservatives from power in Ottawa, Mr. Kenney is trying to return the favour. He’s allied himself with federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other anti-carbon-tax premiers to defeat Mr. Trudeau in October’s federal election. He’ll even be going to Ontario this fall to personally campaign in suburban ridings Mr. Scheer needs to win, revisiting the immigrant neighbourhoods he once wooed as Mr. Harper’s immigration minister. But the united conservative front has also renewed attention on the far-right views of Mr. Scheer and Mr. Kenney’s supporters, such as the “yellow vest” demonstrations against carbon taxes that also featured anti-immigration rhetoric and members of white-nationalist groups.

