Alberta

Jason Kenney apologizes for breaking public-health rules at dinner with cabinet ministers

James Keller
CALGARY
The dinner on a patio outside a government office dubbed the “Sky Palace” has been a source of controversy after photos emerged that showed the Premier, cabinet ministers and others sitting near each other, in apparent violation of physical distancing requirements.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has apologized for breaking COVID-19 public-health orders when he had dinner on a patio outside a government office dubbed the “Sky Palace,” after nearly a week of digging in and insisting he did nothing wrong.

Mr. Kenney said he did his best to follow the rules during the dinner, which has been a source of controversy after photos emerged that showed the Premier, cabinet ministers and others sitting near each other, in apparent violation of physical distancing requirements, as they ate and drink wine and whisky. But he said he now realizes that they weren’t distanced at all times and he regrets what happened.

He made the apology after several United Conservative Party MLAs, including two cabinet ministers, publicly criticized the Premier for the event. Mr. Kenney repeatedly insisted last week that there was nothing untoward about the dinner as he and his staff mocked opponents for suggesting otherwise.

”It is clear that some of us weren’t distanced for the whole night and I have to take responsibility for that,” he said on Monday. ”We have to set a higher example, a higher threshold for conduct, so I want sincerely to apologize to my colleagues and to Albertans for letting you down.”

The apology on Monday echoed another in early January, when Mr. Kenney asked for forgiveness after a cabinet minister and several MLAs travelled outside of Canada over the Christmas break, despite public-health guidelines recommending against such travel. Mr. Kenney initially insisted no one had done anything wrong because although discouraged, international travel was legally permitted, and he argued such travel was critical for Calgary-based WestJet’s survival.

Mr. Kenney did not explain why he spent so long insisting the dinner followed all the rules, despite photos that appeared to show otherwise, other than to say he has since “taken a closer look” at what happened. He deflected criticism last week by suggesting his opponents wanted to keep Alberta locked down forever.

He noted that the dinner happened the same day public-health orders changed to allow outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people. Under those rules, anyone who does not live in the same household must remain two metres apart during such events.

The dinner happened on the rooftop patio of a government building in Edmonton where Mr. Kenney has a temporary office. The building became known as the Sky Palace and came to symbolize government entitlement after former Progressive Conservative premier Alison Redford planned a series of renovations before her resignation.

One of the cabinet ministers to publicly criticize Mr. Kenney, Culture Minister Leela Aheer, had also called for the Premier to apologize for his recent remarks about the push to rename buildings and remove statues devoted to historical figures involved in the residential school system, particularly Canada’s first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald.

Mr. Kenney has repeatedly come to the defence of Mr. Macdonald and did so again last week, when the Premier said Canada “is an imperfect country, but it is still a great country, just as John Macdonald was an imperfect man but was still a great leader.” Ms. Aheer argued the comments were especially problematic in the wake of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation’s announcement last month that the remains of 215 children were discovered at a former residential school site.

Rather than apologizing, Mr. Kenney defended his remarks on Monday and largely repeated his earlier arguments that, while everyone today agrees that residential schools were part of a tragic history, tearing down statues and renaming buildings would amount to erasing central figures in Canada’s history.

