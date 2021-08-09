 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Alberta

Jason Kenney continues to back Alberta's COVID-19 plan despite growing concerns

The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he remains confident in Alberta's decision to lift COVID-19 safety measures — despite growing concerns from physicians.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Premier Jason Kenney says he remains confident in Alberta’s decision to lift COVID-19 safety measures — despite growing concerns from physicians.

The Alberta Medical Association section of pediatrics penned a letter today to Kenney expressing grave concern in Alberta’s decision to eliminate COVID-19 testing, tracing and mandated isolation for positive cases on Aug. 16.

The group says there is no scientific evidence to support the decision as Alberta battles rising cases, particularly of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Story continues below advertisement

But Kenney says his government stands by the advice from Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and adds varied viewpoints on how to handle the pandemic come as no surprise.

The group of Alberta physicians says children and families are at particular risk if the province continues with its current strategy.

Alberta has the highest active case count in Canada, followed by British Columbia.

