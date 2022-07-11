Alberta Premier Jason Kenney flips pancakes at the annual Premiers Stampede breakfast, in Calgary, on July 11.TODD KOROL/Reuters

Jason Kenney, at his last Premier’s Stampede Breakfast, says Sept. 1 has been designated Alberta Day.

He says it would not be a statutory holiday but would each year recognize Alberta’s unique culture and spirit.

Alberta became a province on Sept. 1, 1905.

The government says it is to host celebrations, starting this year, in Edmonton and Calgary and support other municipalities in planning their own events.

The premier, wearing a white cowboy hat, flipped pancakes with other United Conservative legislature members before making the announcement.

Kenney said in May he would be stepping down from the job after receiving 51 per cent support in a party leadership review and he is to leave when a new leader is chosen Oct. 6.

