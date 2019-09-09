 Skip to main content

Alberta Jason Kenney government opens public submissions for environmentalist foreign funding inquiry

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Jason Kenney government opens public submissions for environmentalist foreign funding inquiry

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Alberta government has started a website to allow people to submit information to its inquiry into foreign funding of environmental groups.

Inquiry commissioner Steve Allan says he is also planning to travel outside the province, with stops in Toronto, Vancouver, Haida Gwaii, B.C. and Washington, D.C.

The inquiry is to also make use of American investigations into the activity of Russian social media bots in the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

An interim report is expected by the end of next January.

The province says public hearings may or may not be held.

United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney, who has long argued that foreign-funded charities are deliberately trying to landlock Alberta resources, has said the inquiry has a budget of $2.5 million.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter