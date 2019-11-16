 Skip to main content

Alberta

Jason Kenney says his caucus to get free vote on controversial conscience rights bill

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, seen here on Nov. 15, 2019, says his United Conservative caucus allows free votes on issues of conscience.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says members of his caucus would be free to vote as they wish on a private member’s bill that calls for giving further protection to health workers who invoke conscience rights.

Kenney says his United Conservative caucus allows free votes on issues of conscience.

The bill was put forward last week by United Conservative backbencher Dan Williams.

If passed, it would mean a health-care provider could not be sued or sanctioned for refusing to provide a service – such as abortion, assisted dying, or contraception – that goes against their moral beliefs.

Right now, Alberta doctors who don’t want to perform those services must refer the patient to someone or to a service that can – but the bill raises questions on whether health providers could be sanctioned for failing to do even that.

Kenney says while he hasn’t read the bill, he hopes everyone respects as a matter of principle the freedom of conscience as outlined in the Charter.

The Alberta Medical Association says the current rules are working and that Williams’ bill is unnecessary and is already causing anxiety for doctors and patients.

Cannabis pro newsletter