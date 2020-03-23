 Skip to main content
Jason Kenney says ‘special place in hell’ for hoarders, scammers during pandemic

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Kenney says officials are continuing to hear about cases of hoarding food and other vital supplies.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says there’s “a special place in hell” for hoarders and scammers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Kenney says officials are continuing to hear about cases of hoarding food and other vital supplies, along with Internet scams stoking fears about the novel coronavirus to obtain credit card information.

He says such behaviour is un-Canadian and anyone caught scamming will face the full weight of the law.

Kenney says he was at a soup kitchen where demand is soaring but the kitchen is having trouble getting supplies because of bottlenecks at grocery stores.

He says the province is looking at ramping up enforcement rules for those who are not self-isolating despite being directed to do so.

Kenney also announced new economic relief, including cancelling a planned hike to the education portion of property taxes, and deferring that tax on businesses for six months.

