Jason Kenney sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier, names UCP cabinet

Jason Kenney has been sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier, appointing a cabinet on a mandate to spark Alberta’s languishing economy and take on opponents of the oil sands.

The United Conservative Party leader, who unseated the one-term NDP government of Rachel Notley in the April 16 election, was sworn in at a ceremony Tuesday with his new cabinet at Government House in Edmonton. Lieutenant-Governor Lois Mitchell formally accepted the resignation of former premier Rachel Notley and walked Mr. Kenney through the oath of office.

Mr. Kenney also becomes Minister of Intergovernmental Relations. He named 22 other ministers, including Doug Schweitzer as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General; Travis Toews as Finance Minister; Jason Nixon as Minister of the Environment and Parks; and Sonya Savage as Minister of Energy.

Mr. Kenney said his “young, diverse cabinet” would set to work immediately to implement the UCP’s election platform, with a focus on creating jobs and building pipelines.

The UCP election platform focused heavily on pipelines and the economy. Major promises included a cut to corporate taxes, a spending freeze, the elimination of the provincial carbon tax, and a campaign to push back against federal environmental legislation.

Mr. Kenney said the government will protect the environment while also building the economy – something he argued the previous NDP government failed to do. The Ministry of Environment and Parks was renamed to remove climate change from the title.

“Our focus is on a balance – a balance between economic growth, environmental conservation, and recreation,” he told reporters following the ceremony. “I think the NDP took an unbalanced approach.”

The province’s economy has been suffering from a downturn in the oil industry for the past five years and those problems deepened last year when Alberta crude prices hit record lows. However, oil prices have been inching upwards in recent months, in part due to government-mandated production cuts designed to clear a large glut of oil in storage tanks.

At the centre of Mr. Kenney’s plan is a vow to take on a more aggressive approach with perceived opponents of the oil industry, including the B.C. government, environmentalists and Ottawa.

The new premier has said he would use his first cabinet meeting on Tuesday to put into effect legislation, which was passed by the previous NDP government but never enacted, that would allow Alberta to turn off oil and gas shipments to B.C.

The Premier has said the law will be a tool he can use in negotiations to convince B.C. to accept at least one new pipeline and help speed construction. Otherwise, he has threatened to cut off oil supplies and drive up gasoline prices in the Vancouver region as punishment. A number of constitutional experts have warned the law could be unconstitutional and the B.C. government has said it will bring Alberta to court if the measure is approved.

Mr. Kenney has also looked towards Quebec and has vowed to convince that province of the need to support new pipelines. He’s also said a United Conservative government will sue charities and environmental groups that oppose the oil sands.

The federal government is also expected to announce its decision on the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The pipeline linking the Edmonton region to B.C.'s Lower Mainland is now owned by Ottawa and a decision on approving the project – which has been stalled by a Federal Court of Appeal ruling – is expected in June.

Alberta’s environmental agenda under the UCP will be a significant break with the previous NDP government.

Mr. Kenney has said he will dismantle much of the climate-change rules brought in by Ms. Notley. The new premier will cancel the province’s carbon tax, eliminate rules requiring all coal-fired power plants be shut down by 2030 and stop supporting green energy and energy-efficiency programs.

Mr. Kenney will enter the legislature during the third week of May at the head of a United Conservative Party that won more than half the vote in the April election. Over the past two years, he brought together the Progressive Conservatives, who had run Alberta for more than four decades before losing to Ms. Notley’s NDP in 2015, and the Wildrose Party.

The UCP won 63 seats compared with the NDP’s 24. No other party won any seats.

Who’s in cabinet:

Here is the full list of Alberta’s new cabinet:

Premier, Intergovernmental Relations: Jason Kenney

Justice and Solicitor General: Doug Schweitzer

Health: Tyler Shandro

Transportation: Ric McIver

Education: Adriana LaGrange

Economic Development, Trade and Tourism: Tanya Fir

Finance: Travis Toews

Environment and Parks: Jason Nixon

Agriculture and Forestry: Devin Dreeshen

Energy: Sonya Savage

Community and Social Services: Rajan Sawhney

Seniors and Housing: Josephine Pon

Children’s Services: Rebecca Schulz

Indigenous Relations: Richard Wilson

Advanced Education: Demetrios Nicolaides

Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women: Leela Aheer

Labour and Immigration: Jason Copping

Municipal Affairs: Kaycee Madu

Infrastructure: Prasad Panda

Service Alberta: Nate Glubish

Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction: Grant Hunter

Associate Minister of Natural Gas: Dale Nally

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions: Jason Luan