Jason Kenney to replace health minister, sources say

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro announces new COVID-19 measures for Alberta in Calgary on Sept. 15. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Sources say Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro is soon to be out of the job.

The sources have told The Canadian Press that Premier Jason Kenney is expected to replace Shandro with Labour Minister Jason Copping as the new health minister at a ceremony later today.

Shandro and Kenney have been facing sharp criticism for their handling of the COVID-19 crisis that has pushed the provincial health-care system to the brink of collapse.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been soaring for weeks, leading to the mass cancellation of surgeries and doctors being briefed on how to decide, if necessary, who gets life-saving help and who does not.

Kenney is also facing internal backlash from his own party rank and file and caucus members over his handling of the pandemic.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health has said the current spike was ignited when Kenney lifted almost all COVID-19 health restrictions on July 1, faster than any other province.

