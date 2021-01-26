 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Alberta

Jason Kenney’s UCP caucus nix NDP bid to make public details of failed Keystone XL project

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Alberta premier Jason Kenney is seen at a news conference in Calgary on Sept. 15, 2020.

Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

Members of Premier Jason Kenney’s caucus have refused an Opposition NDP bid to make public details of Alberta’s $7.5-billion investment in the failed Keystone XL pipeline project.

The eight members of the governing United Conservative caucus rejected an NDP motion in public accounts committee today to ask Kenney for the details, along with any financial risk advice he was given when he made the investment last March.

At that time, the Keystone XL line was facing multiple court challenges and the emerging Democrat party candidate, now President Joe Biden, was on record against the cross-border pipeline.

The line was to take more Alberta oil through the U.S. Midwest and on to refineries and ports along the Gulf Coast to fetch a better price on overseas markets.

Biden promised in his election campaign to cancel Keystone and did so last week on his first day in office, saying more product from Alberta’s oilsands does not mesh with his larger goal of combating climate change.

Alberta has directly invested $1.5 billion with another $6 billion in loan guarantees, but the NDP says Albertans need to know the rationale Kenney used to make what it calls a risky decision and what the final bill will be now that the project is shelved.

