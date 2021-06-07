Judge dismisses charter application of Alberta pastor on trial for violating health orders

Open this photo in gallery Supporters rally outside court in Edmonton on March 4, 2021, as Pastor James Coates, of GraceLife Church appeals his bail conditions after he was arrested for holding services in violation of COVID-19 rules. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

A judge has ruled that the religious freedoms of an Alberta pastor who is on trial for violating COVID-19 regulations were not violated.

Pastor James Coates made a charter application in relation to a ticket he received on Dec. 20 under the Public Health Act.

Provincial court Judge Robert Shaigec dismissed the application today.

An Alberta Health Services inspector testified that Coates held services at GraceLife Church in Spruce Grove, just west of Edmonton, that ignored capacity limits, physical distancing and masking.

The pastor’s lawyers have argued that COVID-19 regulations violated his right to gather and worship.

During his testimony, Coates called masking hilarious and said COVID-19 restrictions were part of “an agenda to transform the country.”

Shaigec said the trial is to reconvene at the end of June to decide on the constitutionality of Alberta public health orders that have limited attendance at places of worship.

