Alberta

Judge grants bail to Calgary man facing terrorism charges

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
A judge has granted bail to a Calgary man facing four terrorism charges.

The charges against Hussein Sobhe Borhot include participation in activity of a terrorism group and commission of an offence for a terrorist group.

Provincial court Judge Anne Brown released Borhot on a number of strict conditions, including that he wear an ankle tracking device that his family must pay for.

Police allege the accused travelled to Syria between May 2013 and June 2014 to join Islamic State militants.

They believe the group trained him for the purpose of enhancing its ability and that Borhot knowingly committed the offence of kidnapping while working with the militants.

All the evidence presented during the bail hearing is covered by a publication ban.

Alberta RCMP’s Integrated National Enforcement Team laid the charges against the 34-year-old last week.

The Mounties have indicated an investigation continues and further charges and arrests are a possibility.

A federal report on extremism last year said some 190 people with connections to Canada were suspected of terrorist activity abroad and about 60 had returned.

The Islamic State group took over territory in Iraq and Syria and implemented a harsh form of Islamic law. The United Nations has accused the group of crimes against humanity, including mass executions, abducting women and girls to use as sex slaves and using child soldiers.

