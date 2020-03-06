 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Judge to deliver verdict on March 20 in case of Calgary man charged in daughter’s death

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An Alberta judge will hand down her verdict March 20 in the case of a Calgary man charged with murdering his four-year-old daughter in 2014.

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his daughter Olive Rebekah, who court heard suffered multiple blunt-force injuries.

The judge heard that Oluwafemi called his wife at work on Dec. 14, 2014, and she rushed home to find him performing CPR on the girl.

Story continues below advertisement

A paramedic testified he arrived 20 minutes later and found the girl unconscious, not breathing and in cardiac arrest.

The paramedic said he received no explanation about what happened.

The Crown says the accused was the only person in the home that could have been responsible, but the defence suggested that the girl’s mother is an equally viable suspect.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies