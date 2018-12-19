Jury begins deliberating at trial of man accused of killing Calgary mother, daughter

A jury has begun deliberating whether a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her young daughter is guilty.

Edward Downey is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie, who was 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman in July 2016.

Justice Beth Hughes told jurors they must not be influenced by public opinion and must ignore comments from the courtroom gallery during the emotional three-week trial.

The Crown’s theory is that Downey believed Baillie had influenced her best friend to break up with him and to decline to work as an escort.

The prosecution argued Baillie’s daughter was a witness who needed silencing.

Downey testified he was in Baillie’s apartment the day she was found dead, but that he was there to buy cocaine from two other men, not to hurt anyone.

“You must consider the evidence and make your decision on a rational and fair consideration of all the evidence, and not on passion, or sympathy, or prejudice against the accused, the Crown or anyone else connected with the case,” Hughes instructed jurors Wednesday.

The victims’ loved ones often wept as they heard graphic evidence during the trial and there were some emotional outbursts.

“Any comments from the public gallery are inappropriate and must be ignored. Your duty as jurors is to assess the evidence impartially,” Hughes said.

The trial heard Baillie was found dead in a laundry hamper in her daughter’s closet on the evening of July 11, 2016, with duct tape wrapped around her face, neck and wrists. Taliyah was gone.

The girl’s remains were found in some bushes east of the city three days later.

The trial heard both died by asphyxiation.

Hughes said the jury may consider four potential verdicts for Baillie’s death: guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.

For Taliyah, the judge said, jurors could find Downey guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second-degree murder or not guilty. A manslaughter verdict is not an option.