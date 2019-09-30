 Skip to main content

Alberta Jury to hear evidence this week in trial of suspect in Edmonton officer stabbing

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is shown in an Edmonton Police Service handout photo.

/The Canadian Press

A jury has been selected for the trial of a man accused of trying to kill a police officer and of running down pedestrians two years ago in Edmonton.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is in his early 30s, is facing 11 charges.

They include aggravated assault, dangerous driving and five counts of attempted murder.

Const. Mike Chernyk was on duty outside a Canadian Football League game on Sept. 30, 2017, when a driver crashed through a barrier, got out of a vehicle, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing the officer.

A speeding cube van hit and injured four pedestrians a few hours later as it raced through the city’s downtown with police in pursuit.

The trial in Court of Queen’s Bench is expected to start Wednesday and could last several weeks.

