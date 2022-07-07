Commute got you down? Calgary Transit thinks karaoke may be the answer.

The agency says a “karaoke bus” will “entertain” random routes throughout the city over the summer, starting next week.

It promises that “you never know when you might step onto your bus and be dazzled by the sensational vocals of one of your co-commuters.”

A Calgary Transit spokesman says the karaoke bus will add to, rather than replace, existing trips on those routes.

Stephen Tauro says the bus is part of a push to get Calgarians back on public transit after a pandemic-induced slump in ridership.

Earlier this year, the Toronto-area Go Transit also brought some artistic flair to the daily commute, partnering with the Luminato festival to share a performance in which a suit-wearing fish sheds his urban garb and finds his aquatic calling.

