Kenney distances himself from decision to expel two members from UCP caucus

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks during a news conference in Calgary, on Sept. 15, 2020.

Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is distancing himself from a decision to expel two members from his United Conservative caucus.

But he says the decision affirms confidence of the caucus in his leadership, and his government can’t be distracted right now by those with “personal agendas.”

Kenney made the comments this morning in an interview on CHED radio, one day after his caucus voted to turf backbench members Todd Loewen and Drew Barnes.

Loewen had called for Kenney to quit, saying the premier’s actions are dragging the party down to defeat in the next election, while Barnes has been highly critical of Kenney’s COVID-19 response.

Kenney says it was caucus members who voted to expel the members and that he was careful not to influence the proceedings.

Both Loewen and Barnes have said they will sit as Independents, and that the party under Kenney is no longer a grassroots-driven movement but a top-down one-man show.

Federal Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is defending Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, saying he and all premiers are experiencing backlash because of the way the federal Liberal government has handled the pandemic. Kenney is facing a call from a member of his own United Conservative Party to resign. The Canadian Press

