Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks in response to the results of the United Conservative Party leadership review in Calgary on May 18, 2022.Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press

Members of Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party caucus gathered in downtown Calgary on Thursday to hash out who should lead them after the Alberta Premier said he would step down as leader but declined to provide a timeline.

Mr. Kenney received support from 51.4 per cent of UCP members who voted in his leadership review and shocked supporters when he announced Wednesday night that he would resign so the party could run a leadership contest.

Brian Jean, who co-founded the UCP alongside Mr. Kenney five years ago and recently returned to provincial politics, said the party cannot mend divisions until the Premier makes good on his pledge to stand down.

”The healing process can’t start until Jason Kenney leaves. He knows that. We know that. And we need to start the renewal process of the UCP,” said Mr. Jean, who joined the UCP caucus after winning a by-election in March on a campaign to unseat Mr. Kenney.

“It would be parliamentary tradition for him to step down immediately, as he has indicated. And the healing process for our party, our membership, and the caucus can begin only when he’s gone.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to resign after winning slim majority in UCP leadership review

Mr. Jean, who led the Wildrose Party before the UCP merger, has previously said he would to run to be leader should Mr. Kenney resign. Danielle Smith, Mr. Jean’s predecessor as Wildrose leader before leaving politics to become a talk radio host, formally launched her leadership campaign on Thursday, as she previously said she would.

Other caucus members also spoke before the meeting of the need for the party to heal its deep rifts – and the work that’s ahead – but few weighed in on what Mr. Kenney should do in the short-term.

Mr. Kenney defeated Mr. Jean in the UCP’s first leadership contest after the Progressive Conservatives and Wildrose Party merged in 2017. The UCP went on to win 55 per cent of the popular vote in the 2019 election.

However, Mr. Kenney’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic angered Albertans across the conservative spectrum. He quelled a caucus revolt late last year by agreeing to an early leadership review.

Neither Mr. Kenney’s team nor the party has released an effective date for his resignation. According to the UCP’s bylaws, the leader must immediately deliver written notice after announcing resignation plans. If a letter does not land within five business days, the resignation is accepted as given and a leadership election begins.

When the leader’s post is vacated, caucus can select an interim leader, according to the bylaws. If caucus “does not or cannot” name an interim head in a “timely manner,” the board will make an appointment.

A number of cabinet members and caucus members were considering running for leader or interim leader during Mr. Kenney’s review. While some members were angling for support, they did not make their plans public in case Mr. Kenney secured a win.

Now caucus members – many of whom spoke out against Mr. Kenney, his inner circle, and his leadership style – must attempt to narrow divisions as the party prepares for a leadership review ahead of next year’s provincial election.

Searle Turton, the UCP MLA for Spruce Grove-Stony Plain, said caucus could help provide Albertans and the party with “stability” if it selected a new leader Thursday.

“There are a lot of feelings that have to be pacified. There are a lot of angry people out there, so the new leader has to obviously take into consideration all those different facets,” he said. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm from people on all sides of the spectrum to come together, unite behind the leader, whoever it is, and then face off in the upcoming election.”

Former agriculture minister Devin Dreeshen and member for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake noted both caucus and the party have wounds to heal.

“There’s a tremendous amount of work that needs to happen,” he said prior to the caucus meeting. “The enemies aren’t within. Politically, the enemies are the NDP. We need to make sure that we’re focused on that election.”

Mr. Dreeshen wouldn’t say whether he’s prepared to run for the leadership, but said selecting the right leader will be crucial moving forward into the next campaign.

“[It’s] going to be extremely important for this province, because we are a conservative province, and we need to make sure we have the right conservative leader,” he said.

Richard Gotfried, MLA for Calgary-Fish Creek, said the interim leader will be a key position, and should be selected Thursday to capitalize on the momentum of the vote and “move boldly forward.”

“I’ll stay here until three o’clock in the morning,” he said. “I’m not leaving that room until we get this done.”

He added: “We have an opportunity here for reset button and we have to take that. I believe we can rebuild this party and rebuild the brand.”

Mr. Gotfried said he’s also focused on finding common ground for all party members, be they rural or urban Albertans.

For him, that means “principles, ethics, integrity and actual accountability to Albertans.”

“Maybe that’s where we fell down,” he said.

According to the party bylaws, whoever serves as interim leader would not be eligible to participate in the subsequent leadership race.

Some pundits have floated the idea that Mr. Kenney could run in the forthcoming leadership race, but when asked on Monday, the Premier told The Globe and Mail he hadn’t contemplated the possibility.

“I have probably spent less than 15 per cent of my time on this review, directly or indirectly, in the past three months,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think most of our members just want us to do the job we were elected for and to get on with that.”

