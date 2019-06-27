Kenney opens Western premiers’ meeting amid tensions with B.C.

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the meeting’s agenda would focus in part on resource development – a key source of the animosity between Alberta and B.C. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney called on his peers in the Western provinces and the territories to work together to responsibly develop their resources as he opened a meeting Thursday that is overshadowed by his province’s deepening dispute with British Columbia.

The premiers of the four westernmost provinces and the three territories are in Edmonton for their annual gathering, which comes two weeks before a meeting of all of Canada’s premiers in Saskatchewan next month. It is also Mr. Kenney’s first meeting with B.C. Premier John Horgan, whose opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has made him a prime target for Mr. Kenney.

“The Alberta government is under new management,” Mr. Kenney told the assembled premiers as he opened the meeting at Government House.

“Our new government has one goal today, which is to make our Western provinces and territories the source of Canada’s strength."

He said the meeting’s agenda would focus in part on resource development – a key source of the animosity between Alberta and B.C.

His United Conservative government came to power in April on a platform of defending pipelines and Alberta’s oil sector against perceived enemies. He has repeatedly singled out B.C.'s NDP government, and Mr. Horgan in particular, as a key obstacle.

Mr. Kenney has since threatened to cut off oil shipments to B.C. and has launched a million-dollar ad campaign in the Vancouver region promoting the Trans Mountain project and blaming Mr. Horgan for high gas prices.

Mr. Horgan’s government, in turn, has launched two court cases linked to the Trans Mountain debate – one challenging Alberta’s right to cut off B.C.'s oil supply and another seeking the authority to regulate crude shipments through the province.

Both premiers attempted to set an optimistic tone ahead of the meeting, insisting there are many other issues – such as wildfires and opioids – on which they could find common ground.

The meeting’s agenda also included discussions about interprovincial trade, labour mobility and Arctic sovereignty, Mr. Kenney said.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has said he would also press for a joint response to Quebec’s new religious symbols law, which he called “dangerous and un-Canadian."

The meeting includes Mr. Kenney, Mr. Horgan, Mr. Pallister, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod, Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver.

With files from The Canadian Press

