Kenney says he’s in favour of ending daylight time after results of recent survey in Alberta

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers remarks at a conference in Calgary, on Feb. 26, 2020. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Premier Jason Kenney says a large majority of Albertans recently surveyed want to end daylight time and he’s in favour of it.

Kenney says about 90 per cent of those surveyed said they wanted to stick to one time all year long and stop changing clocks twice a year.

He notes that Yukon is scrubbing daylight time and the B.C. government wants to go in that direction as well.

Kenney says the government will consult with airlines and other affected groups before making any decision.

Alberta has been on daylight time since 1971 and, for now, residents will have to set their clocks ahead by one hour this weekend.

The former NDP government explored doing away with daylight time in 2017, but did not go ahead in part over concerns about the impact on airline schedules and starting times for NHL games.

