Kenney: Summer school COVID-19 case won’t affect Alberta’s plan to reopen schools

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. The Canadian Press

A student taking part in summer classes has tested positive for COVID-19, but Premier Jason Kenney says that won’t affect the province’s back-to-school plans.

The student was attending St. Francis High School in Calgary and has been instructed to quarantine for 14 days, the Calgary Catholic School District said on July 28th. The student’s teacher and classmates are also self-isolating, the school district said.

“We are working closely with (Alberta Health Services) as they are investigating to determine where the student contracted the illness and who the student has been in contact with since,” it said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial officials have said that the decision to return to in-person classes in September was partly based on the success of Calgary Catholic’s summer school program.

Kenney dismissed concerns from parents’ and teachers’ groups, saying, “The challenge for us is to make sure that those infections don’t reach a peak that overwhelms our health-care system and, on that ground, we’ve done extremely well as a province.”