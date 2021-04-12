Kenney to give update on state of Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout as variant cases rise in province

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks during a news conference in Calgary, on Sept. 15, 2020. Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to deliver an update this morning on the state of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The premier has said the rollout is critical, as the impact of COVID-19 on the province has become a race between the rise of the variants and getting a critical mass of people vaccinated.

The variants, which are more contagious than the original strain, now make up about half of Alberta’s 14,000 active cases.

The most recent numbers show 376 people in hospital because of the virus, 90 of whom are in intensive care.

There have been almost 848,000 doses of vaccine administered so far in the province.

Kenney has also been dealing with demands from almost half of his backbench United Conservative caucus to ease public-health restrictions on the grounds that the rules are onerous and unnecessary.

