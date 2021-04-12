 Skip to main content
// //

Alberta

Kenney to give update on state of Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout as variant cases rise in province

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks during a news conference in Calgary, on Sept. 15, 2020.

Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to deliver an update this morning on the state of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The premier has said the rollout is critical, as the impact of COVID-19 on the province has become a race between the rise of the variants and getting a critical mass of people vaccinated.

The variants, which are more contagious than the original strain, now make up about half of Alberta’s 14,000 active cases.

The most recent numbers show 376 people in hospital because of the virus, 90 of whom are in intensive care.

There have been almost 848,000 doses of vaccine administered so far in the province.

Kenney has also been dealing with demands from almost half of his backbench United Conservative caucus to ease public-health restrictions on the grounds that the rules are onerous and unnecessary.

Health columnist André Picard answers reader questions about COVID-19 variants, how effective the various vaccines are and the impact of on-again, off-again lockdowns. The Globe and Mail

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

