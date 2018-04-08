Kinder Morgan cites B.C. opposition as it suspends ‘non-essential’ spending on Trans Mountain pipeline

Open this photo in gallery Protesters opposed to the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline extension defy a court order and block an entrance to the company's property, in Burnaby, B.C., on April 7, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. issued an ultimatum Sunday saying it is suspending all “non-essential” activities and spending on its $7.4-billion Trans Mountain expansion – and that given continued “actions in opposition to the project by the Province of British Columbia” will not commit any more dollars to the project.

The fate of the project, it said, will be decided by the end of May. The pipeline company said in a news release Sunday it will consult with various stakeholders in an effort to reach agreements by May 31 that could allow the project to still go ahead.

“If we cannot reach agreement by May 31st, it is difficult to conceive of any scenario in which we would proceed with the project,” said Kinder Morgan chief executive officer Steve Kean.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today, KML is a very good midstream energy company, with limited debt. The uncertainty as to whether we will be able to finish what we start leads us to the conclusion that we should protect the value that KML has, rather than risking billions of dollars on an outcome that is outside of our control,” Mr. Kean said.

“The uncertainty created by B.C. has not been resolved but instead has escalated into an inter-governmental dispute.”

Kinder Morgan said the focus of consultations over the next month and a half will be focused on two principles: “Clarity on the path forward, particularly with respect to the ability to construct through BC, and adequate protection of KML shareholders.”

Mr. Kean said the company has promised to be judicious in the use of shareholder funds.

“In keeping with that commitment, we have determined that in the current environment, we will not put KML shareholders at risk on the remaining project spend,” Mr. Kean said.

“A company cannot resolve differences between governments. While we have succeeded in all legal challenges to date, a company cannot litigate its way to an in-service pipeline amidst jurisdictional differences between governments,” Mr. Kean added.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is expected to speak to the news from Kinder Morgan in the hours to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.