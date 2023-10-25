Open this photo in gallery: Police allege a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in the school’s locker room after regular school hours on Oct. 3.DBRossiter/The Canadian Press

Lawyers have made a brief court appearance on behalf of four members of a Lethbridge high school football team charged with the sexual assault of a teammate.

Police allege a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in the school’s locker room after regular school hours on Oct. 3.

The accused, who are between the ages of 16 and 17, have been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

The Crown indicated it is to proceed by indictment, signalling the seriousness of the charges and sending the matter to the Court of King’s Bench.

The four teens were arrested and released from custody on conditions, which include not having contact with the complainant or attending the school.

They cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act

None of the accused appeared in youth court in Lethbridge today, but the case has been adjourned until Nov. 22 while defence lawyers await disclosure from the Crown.