Council in the southern Alberta city of Lethbridge has taken a small step forward in dealing with homeless encampments after agreeing to seek development approval for an interim shelter.

The city has been struggling to permanently remove the camp sites, most notably a large one located near the community’s civic centre.

A week ago, using the Petty Trespassing Act, several tents were removed and the site was cleaned up, but nearly all have returned.

Lethbridge council approved a motion to proceed with steps to set up an interim sober shelter at the civic centre.

City manager Lloyd Brierly says the administration feels the best solution is to have resources for all care, including shelter spaces, transitional and permanent housing and recovery.

Council was told by the city solicitor that it does not have the authority under the province’s Municipal Government Act to force homeless people to leave.

