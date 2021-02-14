Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff, Alberta; no reports of damage

An earthquake shook Banff, Alta., on Saturday evening.

Earthquakes Canada says the magnitude 3.9 quake struck at about 6:30 p.m.

The division of Natural Resources Canada says the earthquake was centred about six kilometres northwest of the town.

It says the quake was “lightly felt.”

Earthquakes Canada says there are no reports of damage, nor would any be expected.

