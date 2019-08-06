Major technology upgrade to Alberta government scholarship program worries students

Some Alberta students are facing uncertainty after changes to the application process for Government of Alberta scholarships and awards.

Applications are normally submitted in early August, but those for the 2019-2020 school year are not being made available until late in the fall.

The Alberta Student Aid website says a major technology upgrade expected to be complete by late autumn will streamline the application and payment process for scholarships and awards.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Advanced Education says in an e-mail statement that the government recognizes students and families are eager to apply.

The statement says the ministry will provide an update soon.

The Opposition NDP says there needs to be a clear message on what is going on with the changes.

“I find it disturbing that somehow the UCP would tamper with this,” said NDP Advanced Education critic David Eggen.

“I find the minister to be wildly uninformed and incompetent on this issue. Albertans need to know what’s going on.”

One of the programs affected is the Alexander Rutherford High School Achievement Scholarship, which recognizes the academic achievement of high school students and is meant to encourage post-secondary studies.

The scholarship can be worth as much as $2,500.

Students heading into their first year of university in mere weeks said the uncertainty is a concern for them.

“This is a really big deal for me because I’ve worked through school,” said student Levi Harasem-Mitchell.

“It means I’m going to be working a lot more over the school year. I’m probably going to take less classes.” (CTV Edmonton)

