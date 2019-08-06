 Skip to main content

Alberta Major technology upgrade to Alberta government scholarship program worries students

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Major technology upgrade to Alberta government scholarship program worries students

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Some Alberta students are facing uncertainty after changes to the application process for Government of Alberta scholarships and awards.

Applications are normally submitted in early August, but those for the 2019-2020 school year are not being made available until late in the fall.

The Alberta Student Aid website says a major technology upgrade expected to be complete by late autumn will streamline the application and payment process for scholarships and awards.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Advanced Education says in an e-mail statement that the government recognizes students and families are eager to apply.

The statement says the ministry will provide an update soon.

The Opposition NDP says there needs to be a clear message on what is going on with the changes.

“I find it disturbing that somehow the UCP would tamper with this,” said NDP Advanced Education critic David Eggen.

“I find the minister to be wildly uninformed and incompetent on this issue. Albertans need to know what’s going on.”

One of the programs affected is the Alexander Rutherford High School Achievement Scholarship, which recognizes the academic achievement of high school students and is meant to encourage post-secondary studies.

The scholarship can be worth as much as $2,500.

Story continues below advertisement

Students heading into their first year of university in mere weeks said the uncertainty is a concern for them.

“This is a really big deal for me because I’ve worked through school,” said student Levi Harasem-Mitchell.

“It means I’m going to be working a lot more over the school year. I’m probably going to take less classes.” (CTV Edmonton)

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter