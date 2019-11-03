Man, 70, charged with threatening First Nations, school in Alberta

Police say a 70-year-old man has been charged after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” two First Nations and a school in the County of St. Paul, Alta.

RCMP allege the man made threats against Saddle Lake First Nation, Witefish Lake First Nation and Ashmont School.

Police didn’t say how or where the threats were made.

They say someone complained about the threats on Sunday afternoon, and they arrested the accused a short time later.

Police say the man from Ashmont, Alta., has been charged with three counts of uttering threats.

Officers say they take allegations of threats seriously and will lay charges where applicable.