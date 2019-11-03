 Skip to main content

Alberta

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Man, 70, charged with threatening First Nations, school in Alberta

St. Paul, Alta.
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police say a 70-year-old man has been charged after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” two First Nations and a school in the County of St. Paul, Alta.

RCMP allege the man made threats against Saddle Lake First Nation, Witefish Lake First Nation and Ashmont School.

Police didn’t say how or where the threats were made.

Story continues below advertisement

They say someone complained about the threats on Sunday afternoon, and they arrested the accused a short time later.

Police say the man from Ashmont, Alta., has been charged with three counts of uttering threats.

Officers say they take allegations of threats seriously and will lay charges where applicable.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter