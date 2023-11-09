Police say a man and child are dead after a shooting in southeast Edmonton.

They say officers responded to a report of a shooting outside a business around noon and found a 41-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy in medical distress.

Both died at the scene.

Police say although autopsies have not yet been scheduled, the victims have been confirmed to be father and son.

They added the shooting was targeted.

Police are also investigating any potential link between the shooting and a vehicle fire in an area southeast of Edmonton.