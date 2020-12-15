Man behind Alberta’s new COVID-19 awareness campaign says he’s happy about response

Open this photo in gallery A screen grab taken from a government of Alberta video as part of a COVID-19 awareness campaign. HO/The Canadian Press

An ad man behind Alberta’s much talked-about COVID-19 awareness campaign says he’s happy about the attention it has received.

Kurt Beaudoin of ZGM Modern Marketing Partners in Edmonton says more than 400,000 people have watched the company’s two “COVID loves” ads, which were put out last week.

The ads follow a man with a giant head that looks like the novel coronavirus as he enjoys parties, family gatherings and a Christmas dinner.

Beaudoin says that much like COVID-19, the character he calls Mr. Covid or Creepy Uncle Covid is a real shape-shifter and can blend seamlessly into any place where people are gathering.

Beoudoin says Premier Jason Kenney’s government approached his agency to create a relatable campaign for people between 18 and 40 years old.

He says a couple more ads are coming ahead of Christmas and New Year’s, and Mr. Covid will be appearing on the video-sharing social media platform Tik Tok.

