Police in Calgary say a suspect has turned himself in following a dispute between two dog owners that allegedly got physical.

On Wednesday police say a woman was walking her dog near the north end of Sue Higgins Park when a dog belonging to an unknown man who was also at the park allegedly became aggressive towards the woman’s dog.

Police say it’s believed the man and woman began to argue, and the woman attempted to record it on her cellphone when the man knocked the phone out of her hand before pushing her to the ground.

He is then alleged to have physically assaulted her, and when she screamed the man allegedly picked up her phone and threw it over a fence before fleeing.

Police say she sought medical attention for her injuries and reported the incident to them the following day.

On Saturday, police say a 62-year-old man turned himself in and has been charged with one count each of assault, assault causing bodily harm and intimidation.