RCMP say they charged a man with manslaughter in the death of a five-year-old boy living in a foster home south of Edmonton.

Police say emergency crews responded to a call in June 2022 that a child had died at a rural residence near Leduc, Alta.

They say that since the cause of death was unknown, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called to assist.

The boy has since been identified as Patience Noskiye.

Darren Gardner, who is 47, was arrested and charged in mid-October after what RCMP call a lengthy investigation.

Gardner has been released from custody with his next court date set for Nov. 16 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Leduc.