Police say one person is dead and two others injured after a home invasion in Calgary.

They say officers were called Thursday morning to a house in the city’s northwest for reports of a home invasion.

Police say officers found a man dead and two people injured inside the home.

They say their homicide unit is now investigating and officers are in the process of speaking with multiple witnesses.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

No arrests have been made and police have not provided suspect descriptions.