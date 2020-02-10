 Skip to main content

Alberta

Man dead, five others injured after collision near Morinville, Alta.

MORINVILLE, Alta.
The Canadian Press
The RCMP say a man is dead and five others, including three children, are in hospital after a head-on crash near Morinville, Alta., north of Edmonton.

They say two SUV’s collided late Sunday afternoon on Highway 44 near Township Road 535.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles – a 24-year old Parkland County man – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and an infant who were also in the vehicle suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The woman driving the other SUV, along with two youths who were passengers in the vehicle, were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, but note that icy road conditions and gusty winds were reported at the time of the accident.

