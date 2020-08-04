Man dies after being found in Annette Lake at Jasper National Park in Alberta

A 39-year-old man has died after being found in a lake at Jasper National Park in Alberta.

RCMP say they responded around 5 p.m. Monday to Annette Lake for a call about a possible drowning.

When officers arrived, they found parks personnel and EMS on scene trying to save the man’s life.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they were unable to resuscitate him.

Mounties thanked the people, including family and tourists, who tried to help.

Police say there’s no indication the death is criminal but an investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the chief medical examiner in Edmonton.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.