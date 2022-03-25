An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press

A man has died after a confrontation with police in downtown Edmonton.

Edmonton police say in a news release that officers saw a man with what appeared to be a firearm in his hands about 6:30 a.m.

They say they watched the man and requested help from tactical and canine officers to secure the area for public safety.

Police say the man fled from police toward light-rail transit tracks, where there was a confrontation and officers fired their guns.

The man was transported to hospital, where he later died.

Police say no officers were injured and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

It’s the second police shooting in Edmonton this month – a man was killed on March 12 when police responded to a southwest home after reports of a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

In February, police also reported shooting and killing a robbery suspect in Edmonton. An innocent man in a nearby apartment building was also hit by gunfire and killed.