Police say a 60-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges for allegedly targeting women experiencing homelessness in Edmonton.

Police say they began an investigation in January after receiving reports of a man approaching women at the emergency shelters before bringing them back to a residence where they were allegedly confined and then sexually assaulted.

They say the investigation uncovered that one sexual assault took place in July 2015 and another in December.

The suspect has been identified as Donald Burnett.

Police say they warned several local emergency shelters he had allegedly been targeting.

They say he was arrested in May and charged with two counts each of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Police say Burnett was released July 19 with several conditions, which include forbidding him from going to the Hope Mission, Bissell Centre and the Christian Care Centre.

Investigators say that there may be more potential victims.