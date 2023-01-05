Police say a 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges after five people were randomly attacked and an officer was injured in downtown Calgary.

They say officers were investigating a possible hit and run Wednesday evening when they saw a man walk up to a family and strike another man several times, pushing him to the ground.

Police say further review of CCTV footage from the area showed four additional attacks, with people being hit or pushed by the same person.

Some of those victims have not yet been identified, while others have talked to police.

Police say they were able to find a suspect with the help of the videos, and one of the officers was injured as they tried to arrest him.

The officer was taken to hospital and later released.

The suspect was also taken to hospital for evaluation.

Dawson Bailey Richardson has been charged with three counts of assault, one count of mischief, two counts of resisting arrest and one count of assaulting a police officer.

Police say Richardson is to appear in court Friday and could face further charges, as the investigation is ongoing.