Man killed in shooting outside downtown Calgary nightclub

Calgary police say a man is in his 30s is dead after being shot early this morning outside a downtown club.

They say officers responding to a shots fired call at around 2:40 a.m. found the victim in serious medical distress outside the Junction Underground nightclub on 8 Ave.

The man was rushed to hospital where police say he died a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

His name has not yet been released – nor has any suspect information.

Police meanwhile, say that at around the same time, another man in his 30s arrived at the Foothills Medical Centre with serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Homicide investigators say they don’t know yet whether the two shootings are connected, but are asking anyone with information about either incident to contact them.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.