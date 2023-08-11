A man sustained life-threatening injuries Thursday night after being hit by a light-rail transit train in Calgary.

Police say it’s believed a man in his 30s was standing on the CTrain platform east of downtown when he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks.

Several minutes later, a train arrived and the pedestrian was struck by the lead car and dragged a short distance.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say drug impairment on the part of the pedestrian is being investigated as a factor.

It’s the second collision between a pedestrian and CTrain this week.

A woman died Wednesday after being hit while crossing the tracks downtown.